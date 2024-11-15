



European Union regulators have imposed a significant fine of €797.72 million (approximately $841 million) on Meta, the parent company of Facebook, for violating antitrust laws. This decision, announced on November 14, 2024, follows a lengthy investigation that found Meta engaged in abusive practices related to its Facebook Marketplace service.





The European Commission determined that Meta abused its dominant market position by tying its online classified ads service, Facebook Marketplace, to its social media platform. This integration meant that all Facebook users were automatically exposed to Marketplace, regardless of their preferences, thereby hindering competition from other classified ad services.





Additionally, the Commission found that Meta imposed unfair trading conditions on competitors by using advertising data sourced from them to enhance its own Marketplace operations. This practice was seen as a way to leverage its dominant position against rivals.





In reaction to the ruling, Meta stated that the European Commission failed to demonstrate any actual harm to competition or consumers and announced plans to appeal the decision. The company argued that the competitive landscape for online classified ads has evolved significantly since the investigation began in 2021, with numerous competitors emerging in various European markets.





The fine reflects ongoing scrutiny from EU regulators over tech giants' market practices and signals a commitment to enforcing competition laws rigorously. Meta is expected to comply with the ruling while also exploring options to restructure its Marketplace service in a way that addresses the Commission's concerns.







