Denis Manturov, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, recently highlighted that India has become Russia's second-largest economic partner during a trade session in New Delhi. This assertion came as part of discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, energy, and technology.





Manturov noted that the trade turnover between India and Russia has significantly increased, with a fivefold growth over the past five years. Currently valued at approximately $66 billion, both nations aim to achieve an annual trade volume of $100 billion well ahead of the 2030 target.





The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of diversifying the structure of trade, moving beyond traditional commodities to include more high-tech products. This diversification is seen as essential for balancing trade flows and enhancing economic ties.





During his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manturov discussed ongoing efforts to implement decisions made during previous high-level meetings with President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders expressed optimism about the future of their strategic partnership, which is characterized by mutual trust and collaboration in various sectors.





The discussions also touched on critical areas such as food security, energy cooperation, and advancements in technology. Manturov's remarks indicate a strong commitment from Russia to engage more deeply with India, particularly in sectors like agriculture and high-tech manufacturing.





