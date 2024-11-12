



IIT-Kanpur has recently made significant advancements in defence technology with the development of an indigenous drone tailored for the Indian Army, described as a "swadeshi" version of the Kamikaze drone. This innovative device is designed specifically for military applications, focusing on battlefield operations where it can identify and neutralize enemy tanks, weapons, and personnel within minutes. Following successful laboratory tests, full-scale trials are anticipated within the next six to eight months, pending approval from the Army.





The drone can carry a warhead weighing up to 6 kg. It has a striking range of 100 km, allowing it to engage targets from a distance. Equipped with advanced stealth capabilities, the drone is designed to evade radar detection effectively, enhancing its operational security. The drone operates autonomously during flight and includes an AI-enabled visual guidance system for real-time decision-making, which is crucial for missions in hostile environments. It features a foldable fixed-wing design measuring 2 meters in length and can be launched using either a catapult or a canister launcher.

The project has been developed under the DRDO’s Young Scientist Laboratory (DYSL-CT) initiative, with ongoing trials set to test its target destruction capabilities in the coming months. The drone's development emphasizes India's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology, aligning with the broader national strategy to enhance military capabilities through indigenous innovations.

The Kamikaze drone was showcased at the Armed Forces Festival 2024, where it was among various innovative technologies presented by IIT-Kanpur and associated start-ups. This event highlighted not only military hardware but also advancements in surveillance and logistics drones, underscoring the institute's role in bolstering national security through cutting-edge technology.



IIT-Kanpur aims to achieve a revenue target of ₹1,500 crore from this drone technology within the next five years, although the exact production costs are still being finalized. This initiative aligns with India's broader defence strategy to enhance indigenous capabilities under initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.







