



The Indian Navy will showcase its maritime capabilities during the Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) at Blue Flag Beach in Puri, Odisha, on December 4, 2024, coinciding with Navy Day. This event aims to highlight the Navy's operational strength and multifaceted competencies while promoting maritime awareness among the public.





The 2024 Op Demo to be held against the backdrop of the pristine Blue Flag Beach, Puri, Odisha, symbolises the connection between the Indian Navy and the maritime legacy of the State of Odisha.





