India is set to receive its first stealth frigate, INS Tushil, from Russia in December 2024. This commissioning marks a significant milestone in India's naval capabilities and its defence relationship with Russia.





INS Tushil is expected to be commissioned on December 9, 2024, at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will oversee the induction ceremony, which underscores the importance of this event in enhancing India’s maritime strength amid growing regional tensions, particularly from China.





The frigate is part of a larger project initiated under a $2.5 billion agreement signed in 2016 between India and Russia. This agreement involves the construction of four Talwar-class frigates, with two being built in Russia and two at Goa Shipyard Limited in India.





The project has faced several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions stemming from the Ukraine conflict, and subsequent Western sanctions affecting supply chains.





INS Tushil is designed with advanced stealth technologies to reduce radar and sonar signatures, making it difficult for adversaries to detect. It is equipped with various weapon systems, including surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, integrating both Russian and Indian technologies.





The commissioning of INS Tushil is seen as a crucial step in bolstering India's naval presence and operational flexibility in the Indo-Pacific region. It will enhance India’s ability to safeguard its maritime interests amid increasing challenges to freedom of navigation.





INS Tushil will not only strengthens India's naval capabilities but also reaffirms the longstanding defence ties between India and Russia, marking a significant advancement in India's defence modernization efforts.







