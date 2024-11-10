



In 2023, a significant ransomware attack targeted a crucial defence unit in India, as highlighted in the annual report from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). This incident is part of a broader trend, as ransomware attacks surged globally, increasing by 73% compared to previous years.





The report mentions that in 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated complex cyber crimes with national security implications which included “a ransomware attack on a crucial defense unit, a data breach impacting millions of Indian users, a malware attack in a Ministry, and a massive DDOS attack on critical infrastructure and airports in India.” DDOS stands for distributed denial-of-service, a malicious attempt to disrupt internet traffic.





The specific defence unit affected by the ransomware attack has not been disclosed in detail, but it is noted as a crucial part of India's defence infrastructure.





The attack aligns with the growing trend of ransomware incidents that have been exploiting vulnerabilities in various sectors, including government and defence.





Ransomware Landscape: In 2023, approximately 10% of organizations worldwide faced attempted ransomware attacks, marking a rise from 7% in 2022. The average financial loss per incident was reported at around $4.35 million.





The attack on this defence unit underscores the vulnerabilities within critical infrastructure and the increasing sophistication of cyber threats. As ransomware tactics evolve, organizations must enhance their cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data and maintain operational integrity.







