



The Indian Navy's INS Dega has successfully installed a new airport surveillance radar at Visakhapatnam Airport, significantly enhancing air traffic management capabilities.





This state-of-the-art radar, developed indigenously by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), is located on Dolphin Hill and is designed to provide uninterrupted surveillance, thereby improving the safety and efficiency of air traffic operations at the airport.





The installation of this radar is part of a broader initiative to bolster security and operational readiness at the airport, which serves as a crucial hub for both civilian and military aviation. The new system is expected to facilitate better tracking of aircraft movements and contribute to the overall modernization of air traffic control in the region.