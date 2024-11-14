



India is participating in the Bahrain International Air Show 2024, which commenced on November 14 and will run until November 15. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is showcasing its Sarang Helicopter Display Team at the event, performing thrilling aerial displays at the Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain.





The Sarang team, established in 2003, has evolved from a three-helicopter formation to a five-helicopter display team and has performed over 1,200 displays globally. This participation underscores the strong friendship and cultural ties between India and Bahrain, as well as their robust bilateral relations, which include significant cooperation in various sectors such as trade and investment.





During the event, Indian Ambassador Vinod K Jacob met with the IAF delegation, highlighting the importance of this international platform for fostering military and civil aviation ties. The air show also serves as a venue for showcasing technological innovations and facilitating high-level corporate interactions within the aviation industry.







