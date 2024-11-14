



India's defence sector is currently facing significant challenges with the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A program, primarily due to delays in the delivery of the GE F404 engines from General Electric. These delays have prompted calls from defense experts to fast-track the development of the indigenous Kaveri engine, which could provide a reliable alternative for future TEJAS MK-1A orders.





The TEJAS MK-1A project, which includes an order for 83 aircraft worth approximately ₹43,000 crore, has encountered multiple delays. Originally expected to deliver the first aircraft by February 2024, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has now pushed this timeline back due to ongoing supply chain issues and delays in receiving the F404 engines from GE. As of now, HAL has not received any F404 engines, which are critical for the production and testing of the aircraft.





To mitigate these delays, HAL has implemented a contingency plan that utilizes Category B engines for initial flight tests. These engines are sufficient for pre-delivery tests but will be replaced with the F404 engines once they become available. This strategy aims to maintain production momentum and ensure that the aircraft remains operationally ready.





The Kaveri Engine: A Viable Alternative





The Kaveri engine program, developed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has faced numerous challenges since its inception in the 1980s. Despite setbacks, recent advancements have renewed optimism about its potential. The Kaveri engine is expected to demonstrate thrust levels between 81-83 kN during upcoming tests on a Tejas Trainer aircraft within the next three years.





One of the Kaveri engine's key advantages is its design resilience; it maintains performance across varying climatic conditions, unlike the F404, which can experience power loss in humid environments. If successful in meeting performance standards, the Kaveri engine could significantly enhance India's self-reliance in defence technology and reduce dependence on foreign engines.





Expert Recommendations





Defence analysts are advocating for accelerated funding and support for the Kaveri engine program to ensure it can be integrated into future batches of the TEJAS MK-1A. This strategic shift could alleviate reliance on delayed foreign engine supplies and bolster India's indigenous defense capabilities. The successful demonstration of the Kaveri engine would not only support the Tejas program but could also pave the way for its use in other indigenous aircraft projects.





India navigates through these production challenges with the TEJAS MK-1A, fast-tracking the Kaveri engine development emerges as a critical step towards achieving greater autonomy in defence manufacturing and enhancing operational readiness for its air force.







