



Recent tensions surrounding a protest at the Brampton Triveni Mandir in Canada have escalated, prompting Peel Police to investigate the situation. The temple recently cancelled an Indian consulate event scheduled for November 17 due to significant security threats stemming from ongoing protests related to pro-Khalistani activities.





The Brampton Triveni Mandir announced the cancellation of a life certificate event after police intelligence indicated an "extremely high and imminent threat level of violent protests" in the area. This decision reflects growing concerns for safety among the local Hindu community, with temple officials expressing regret that Canadians now feel unsafe visiting Hindu temples.





The tensions follow a violent incident on November 3, where a pro-Khalistani demonstration near the Hindu Sabha Temple resulted in assaults on Hindu devotees. This incident has drawn international condemnation, including strong statements from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who denounced the attacks as cowardly attempts to intimidate diplomats and called for justice from Canadian authorities.





In light of the escalating violence, Peel Police have been actively investigating incidents related to these protests. They recently cleared an officer seen engaging with protesters during the November 3 incident, stating that his actions were lawful. However, this has sparked further scrutiny and demands for accountability from community members.





In response to these events, city councils in Brampton and Mississauga have proposed new bylaws to restrict protests near places of worship. These measures aim to enhance safety for worshippers and reduce the likelihood of future confrontations.





The situation remains tense as community leaders call for increased security measures and police action to protect places of worship and their congregants amid rising sectarian violence.



