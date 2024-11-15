



Two security personnel, including an officer, were killed in a recent terror attack in Balochistan, Pakistan publication the Dawn reported on Friday, citing officials.





Quetta Railway Station Bombing: On November 9, a suicide bombing at a railway station in Quetta killed at least 27 people, including security personnel. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a group fighting for freedom from Pakistan occupation, claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted military personnel present at the station. This incident is part of a worrying trend, as violence in Balochistan has escalated sharply since early 2024, with numerous assaults on security forces reported.





In addition to the Quetta bombing, Balochistan has seen multiple attacks targeting security forces and civilians. For instance, earlier this year, a series of coordinated assaults led to the deaths of 14 security personnel among 73 total fatalities in August. The BLA has been particularly active, claiming responsibility for various attacks aimed at both military and civilian targets throughout the province.





The ISPR statement stated that the Pakistani security forces, alongside the nation, remain committed to preventing attempts to destabilise Balochistan and that the deaths of those soldiers only reinforce their determination in their attempt, the Dawn reported.





In response to these threats, Pakistani security forces have intensified operations against militant groups. On November 12-13, operations in Balochistan resulted in the deaths of four terrorists, including a high-ranking commander associated with the BLA. These operations are part of ongoing efforts to combat the rising tide of terrorism in the region.





The situation remains volatile as Balochistan continues to be a focal point for separatist violence and military responses.







