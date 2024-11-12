



The Australian media outlet The Australia Today has reaffirmed its commitment to showcasing diverse stories from the multicultural Australian community, particularly focusing on the global Indian diaspora. This declaration comes amid recent tensions involving its content accessibility in Canada, where it faced allegations of being selectively blocked following the publication of an interview with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.





The Australia Today editor-in-chief Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj emphasized that the outlet is dedicated to bringing forward narratives from the Indian diaspora and multicultural stories from Australia. He expressed a desire to continue engaging with Canadian audiences through alternative channels, despite challenges with Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram, which have restricted news sharing in Canada due to regulatory issues.





The controversy arose after The Australia Today reported on a press conference involving Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. Following this, users in Canada reported difficulties accessing the outlet's content. The Canadian government clarified that there was no specific ban on The Australia Today, attributing the issue to Meta's broader policy changes regarding news content in Canada.





The Indian diaspora in Australia is significant, comprising over 750,000 individuals as of 2022, and has made notable contributions across various sectors in Australian society. Projects like the Indian Diaspora in Australia Collecting Project aim to document these contributions and experiences through various formats, further highlighting the importance of these narratives.





The Australia Today remains focused on its mission to represent the voices of the Indian diaspora and multicultural communities in Australia, navigating challenges related to media accessibility while fostering engagement with its audience.







