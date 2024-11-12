



Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi, the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Turkey, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2024. This meeting comes shortly after his appointment, which was officially announced on September 20, 2024. During the visit, Pardeshi was likely to discuss various aspects of India-Turkey relations and his upcoming responsibilities in Ankara.





Pardeshi has a distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service, having served in various capacities within the Ministry of External Affairs. His appointment as ambassador marks an important step as India seeks to strengthen its diplomatic ties with Turkey, a key player in regional geopolitics.







