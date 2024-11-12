



Indian Coast Guard Chief S Paramesh recently visited Sri Lanka, where he met with India's High Commissioner, Santosh Jha. The discussions primarily focused on strengthening regional maritime security and enhancing cooperation between maritime forces of India and Sri Lanka.





During the meeting, Paramesh emphasized the importance of fostering closer bilateral ties between the two nations. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to address maritime security challenges in the region. Additionally, Paramesh also met with the Sri Lanka Navy Commander, indicating a broader engagement with Sri Lankan maritime authorities.





This visit underscores India's commitment to maintaining security in the Indian Ocean region and enhancing partnerships with neighbouring countries to ensure maritime safety and stability.







