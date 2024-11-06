



An unidentified terrorist was eliminated during a security operation in the Choontpathri forest area of Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, on November 5. The operation was initiated based on intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the region. Security forces, including the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, engaged in a firefight with the militants.





During this encounter, two security personnel sustained injuries. The ongoing operation, referred to as Operation Kaitsan, aims to neutralize remaining threats in the area.





This incident follows a series of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region. On November 2, for instance, two terrorists were killed in Anantnag during a separate encounter.





The situation remains fluid as operations continue to address terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.







