



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar commented on the evolving nature of U.S. foreign policy during an event in Canberra, Australia, on November 6, 2024. He stated that the United States has become increasingly cautious about its global commitments, a trend he attributes to changes initiated during President Barack Obama's administration and continuing under President Joe Biden. Jaishankar emphasized that this cautious approach is unlikely to change regardless of the outcome of the current presidential election, where Donald Trump appears poised to reclaim the presidency from Kamala Harris.





Jaishankar remarked, "Probably starting from (President Barack) Obama, the U.S. has become much more cautious about its global commitments," highlighting a notable reluctance to deploy troops abroad and referencing the withdrawal from Afghanistan as pivotal examples of this shift. He suggested that while Trump may express this cautious stance more articulately, it reflects a broader trend rather than merely the ideology of a single administration.





Moreover, Jaishankar indicated that the U.S. might lean towards a more isolationist stance in the future, stating, "If we are truly analysing them, I think we have to prepare for a world where the kind of dominance and generosity which the U.S. had in the early days may not continue". Despite this analysis, he expressed optimism regarding India's relationship with the United States, asserting that bilateral ties would continue to strengthen as both nations seek collaborative arrangements in an evolving global landscape.







