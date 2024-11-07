



On November 6, 2024, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir reported the killing of two Pakistani origin terrorists in separate encounters. These operations occurred in the districts of Bandipora and Kupwara, as part of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region.





Bandipora Encounter: One foreign terrorist was neutralized during an operation in Bandipora. The forces recovered an M4 rifle from the slain terrorist, indicating a significant armament used by terrorists in the area. The terrorists were hiding in the Kaitsan forest area.





Kupwara Encounter: In a separate incident in Kupwara, another foreign terrorist was killed. Security personnel recovered an AK-series rifle and additional arms and ammunition from this encounter, highlighting the ongoing challenges posed by armed groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir.





The operation had been initiated on November 5, based on specific intelligence about terrorist presence.





The identity of the killed terrorists is still being determined.





Since October 28, the Army has eliminated six terrorists in three operations across Jammu and Kashmir.





In a related development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, speaking at a gathering in Baramulla, issued a stern warning to those supporting terrorism in the region.





He emphasised that those who promote violence and disrupt peace would face severe consequences, stressing that no one would be spared.







