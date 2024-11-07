



Bharti Airtel has successfully launched its 4G network in the Galwan Valley and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) region of Ladakh, marking a significant step in extending telecommunications infrastructure in this strategically important area. This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Indian Army and was officially announced on November 6, 2024.





Airtel has installed 17 mobile towers across various regions, including Kargil, Siachen, Galwan, DBO, and Changthang. This expansion aims to enhance connectivity for remote villages in Ladakh.





DBO is notable for being the northernmost military outpost in India, serving as a critical base with an airstrip for the Indian Air Force. It is also located near the historic trade route between Ladakh and the Tarim Basin, with the Line of Actual Control with China situated just five miles to the east in Aksai Chin.





The project was executed with the assistance of the Leh Signallers, part of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, which is responsible for managing military communication networks in the region. This partnership underscores the importance of secure and reliable communication in border areas.





Airtel is looking to further enhance its network capabilities across India by awarding contracts for new telecom equipment for both 4G and 5G services, while also aiming to convert existing 2G users to 4G technology.







