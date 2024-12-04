



Recent developments in India-China relations have shown signs of improvement after a prolonged period of tension, particularly following the military clashes in eastern Ladakh in 2020. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha on December 3, 2024, outlining three key principles essential for guiding future interactions between the two nations.





Key Principles For India-China Engagement





1. Strict Respect for the Line of Actual Control (LAC): Jaishankar emphasised that both sides must adhere to the LAC, which serves as the de facto border between India and China. This principle is crucial to prevent misunderstandings and conflicts in border areas.

2. No Unilateral Alteration of Status Quo: He stated that neither country should attempt to change the existing situation along the LAC unilaterally. This principle aims to maintain stability and peace in border regions, which have been hotspots for military confrontations in the past.

3. Adherence to Past Agreements: The minister highlighted the importance of fully abiding by previous agreements and understandings between India and China. This continuity is vital for building trust and ensuring that diplomatic efforts yield positive outcomes.





Jaishankar's comments come in light of recent diplomatic engagements aimed at de-escalating tensions, including multiple rounds of talks that have led to troop disengagement from critical friction points like Depsang and Demchok. He noted that while these steps are significant, ongoing management of border issues remains necessary due to historical complexities and recent experiences.





The minister reiterated that the restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas is a prerequisite for normalizing relations between India and China, which have been described as "abnormal" since the 2020 clashes. The focus now shifts towards further de-escalation and effective management of military activities along the LAC, as both countries navigate their complex relationship moving forward.







