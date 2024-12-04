



293 Agniveers have successfully completed their 31-week military training and have been officially recruited into the Indian Army. This training program, which began on January 2, 2023, includes a structured curriculum designed to prepare these young soldiers for various roles within the military.





The training spans 31 weeks, comprising 10 weeks of Basic Military Training (BMT) followed by 21 weeks of Advanced Military Training (AMT), which is tailored to specific arms and services.





After the initial training, Agniveers undergo an additional six weeks of practical training within their respective units.





The training emphasizes field craft, battle craft, drill, and physical fitness, while also fostering an understanding of the Army's role in a democratic society.





The program incorporates advanced simulators and innovative training aids to enhance learning and engagement. This includes the use of Small Arms Training Simulators alongside traditional firing practices.





Upon completion of the training, Agniveers participate in a Passing Out Parade, marking their formal induction into the Army.





This initiative is part of the broader Agnipath Scheme, which aims to recruit soldiers on a short-term basis with the potential for some to be regularized after four years based on merit. The program seeks to create a more agile and responsive military force while addressing contemporary security challenges.





The successful completion of training by these Agniveers marks a significant milestone for both the recruits and the Indian Army as they prepare to serve in various capacities across the nation.







