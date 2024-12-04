



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met with Khalifa Alharthy, the Under Secretary for Political Affairs of Oman, to discuss the extensive and strategic partnership between India and Oman. This meeting took place in New Delhi on December 3, 2024, and was part of a broader engagement during the 13th round of the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group (IOSCG) meeting.





During their discussions, Jaishankar emphasized the strong bilateral ties that have developed over the years, highlighting cooperation in various sectors including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. He noted that these relationships are pivotal for both nations and contribute significantly to regional stability and prosperity.





The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to deepen collaboration, with both sides expressing commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership further. This includes discussions on various global issues where both countries can align their interests and work together effectively.







