



China's support for Pakistan's naval expansion has become a significant concern for India, as highlighted by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Indian Navy. He stated that China is actively aiding Pakistan in modernizing its navy, which includes supplying advanced submarines and warships. This collaboration is seen as a strategic maneuver by China to bolster a key ally in the Indian Ocean region, thereby enhancing its own maritime influence and countering Indian dominance.





Over the past decade, China has emerged as Pakistan's primary defence partner, providing advanced naval technology and equipment, including the Hangor-class submarines, which are designed to enhance Pakistan's anti-submarine warfare capabilities. These submarines are part of a larger plan that includes the construction of additional vessels in Pakistan itself, reflecting a dual approach of relying on Chinese technology while also fostering local production capabilities.





In response to these developments, Admiral Tripathi emphasized that India is prepared to counter any potential threats posed by an enhanced Pakistan Navy. The Indian Navy has been focusing on strengthening its own capabilities through advanced technology and strategic partnerships, particularly with the United States. This includes efforts to maintain a balance of power in the Indian Ocean amidst growing concerns over China's expanding maritime presence.





The modernisation of the Pakistan Navy is not just about enhancing its fleet; it represents a shift in regional power dynamics. The increasing military cooperation between China and Pakistan is viewed as a direct challenge to India's naval superiority, prompting New Delhi to reassess its maritime strategy. The implications extend beyond military readiness, affecting diplomatic relations and security frameworks within the region.





The evolving naval capabilities of Pakistan, supported by China, signify a critical juncture in South Asian maritime security. As both nations enhance their naval forces, India remains vigilant and committed to countering any threats that may arise from this strengthened Sino-Pakistani alliance.







