



India's nuclear-powered submarines, specifically the Arihant-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), provide a second-strike capability that is vital for national security. These submarines can remain submerged for extended periods, making them difficult to detect and allowing India to launch retaliatory strikes if necessary, thereby reinforcing its nuclear deterrence against Pakistan.





The nuclear propulsion and stealth capabilities of these submarines enhance their survivability in hostile waters. This ensures that even if land-based nuclear assets are compromised, the submarines can still execute a counter-strike, maintaining a credible deterrent posture against Pakistan's conventional forces.





Indian submarines are integral to monitoring naval activities in the Indian Ocean, especially concerning Pakistan's growing submarine fleet and Chinese naval presence. They help gather intelligence on maritime movements, which is crucial for pre-emptive and defensive strategies.





While India’s SSBNs focus on nuclear deterrence, conventional submarines also play a significant role in anti-surface warfare. They can engage enemy vessels and disrupt supply lines, thereby complicating Pakistan's maritime operations during conflicts.





The Indian Navy is aware of Pakistan's development of anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) capabilities aimed at countering Indian naval superiority. By deploying submarines capable of launching anti-ship missiles, India can challenge these A2/AD strategies effectively.





India is investing in indigenous submarine construction, including advanced attack submarines (SSNs) that will enhance its underwater combat capabilities. This focus on self-reliance not only boosts operational readiness but also reduces dependency on foreign technology.





To maintain persistent nuclear deterrence, the Indian Navy aims to have several SSBNs on patrol at all times. This strategy ensures that at least one submarine is always deployed in the ocean depths, ready to respond if needed.





Indian submarines are pivotal in establishing a robust naval strategy against Pakistan by providing strategic deterrence through nuclear capabilities, enhancing surveillance and intelligence operations, and ensuring readiness for both conventional and asymmetric warfare scenarios.







