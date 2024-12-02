



Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan has departed for India on a working visit, as confirmed by the Armenian Defence Ministry's press service. This visit is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen defence cooperation between Armenia and India, particularly in light of Armenia's strategic shift in military partnerships following recent geopolitical tensions in the region.





The relationship between Armenia and India has been evolving, with India emerging as a significant supplier of military equipment to Armenia. Since 2022, India has become the largest exporter of military supplies to Armenia, with contracts potentially exceeding $1.5 billion. This includes advanced systems such as the Pinaka multiple-launch rocket system, Akash surface-to-air missiles, and various artillery systems.





India's defence cooperation with Armenia has intensified, particularly in light of ongoing tensions with Azerbaijan. Under a recent arms deal, India is set to supply anti-tank rockets and a variety of ammunition to Armenia. This agreement is part of a larger contract estimated to be worth around ₹2,000 crore (approximately $250 million), which also includes the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers—a significant addition to Armenia's military capabilities.

This is not the first instance of India exporting military equipment to Armenia. In 2020, India successfully delivered four Swathi weapon-locating radars to Armenia for about ₹350 crore. These radars are designed to track incoming artillery and provide precise locations of enemy positions, enhancing Armenia's defensive capabilities against Azerbaijan.

The recent arms deal expands upon previous agreements and reflects India's strategic intent to bolster its defence exports while supporting Armenia amid its geopolitical struggles. The Indian government aims to increase its defence exports significantly, with a target of ₹35,000 crore by 2025, driven by reforms and active governmental support.





This visit underscores the deepening military ties and strategic partnership between the two nations, aimed at enhancing Armenia's defence capabilities amidst ongoing regional challenges.







