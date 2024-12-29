



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is currently grappling with significant challenges regarding its fighter squadron strength, which has dwindled to 31 active squadrons, well below the authorized 42. This decline is primarily attributed to the retirement of older aircraft and delays in the induction of new models, particularly the TEJAS Mk-1A and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) projects.





Current Status of IAF Squadrons





Depleted Fleet: The IAF's operational capabilities are under strain as it operates only 31 squadrons, with projections indicating that this number could drop further due to the impending retirement of aging aircraft like the MiG-21 and MiG-29.





TEJAS MK-1A Delays: The induction of the TEJAS Mk-1A has faced setbacks primarily due to delays in engine supplies from General Electric and issues related to weapons integration and radar systems. Initially, HAL was expected to deliver 16 jets in the fiscal year 2024-25, but now only 2-3 are anticipated due to these challenges.





Recommendations And Government Response





The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has urged the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to expedite production and procurement processes. They emphasized:





HAL has been directed to enhance its production capacity for TEJAS aircraft to mitigate the operational impact on the IAF.





The IAF has contracted for 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, with plans for an additional 97 units. However, these acquisitions are contingent on resolving ongoing delays.





Long-Term Outlook





The IAF's ability to address its squadron woes hinges on several factors:





1. Timely Induction of New Aircraft: The successful delivery of TEJAS Mk-1A jets is critical. Delays in engine supply have pushed back expected deliveries to March 2025, which could further exacerbate the squadron shortage.





2. Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) Program: The IAF's quest for new multi-role fighters remains stalled amid procurement controversies, which complicates future planning and readiness.





3. Strategic Implications: A reduced fleet impacts not only operational readiness but also pilot training and morale, raising concerns about India's defence capabilities in a two-front conflict scenario against China and Pakistan.





While there are initiatives underway to address these issues, persistent delays in aircraft induction and procurement processes suggest that the IAF's squadron woes may continue for the foreseeable future unless decisive actions are taken promptly.





Agencies







