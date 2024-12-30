



Former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, passed away at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024. His death was confirmed by the Carter Center, the organization he founded to promote democracy and human rights globally. Carter's passing occurred at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he had been receiving hospice care for nearly two years following treatment for skin cancer.





Carter was notable for being the longest-lived president in U.S. history, having celebrated his centennial birthday just two months prior, in October 2024. He was married to Rosalynn Carter for 77 years until her death in November 2023. Together, they had four children and numerous grandchildren.





During his presidency from 1977 to 1981, Carter faced significant challenges, including economic difficulties and foreign policy crises, but he later gained recognition for his extensive humanitarian efforts post-presidency, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. His son, Chip Carter, remarked on his father's legacy as a champion of peace and human rights, emphasizing the impact he had on many lives around the world.





Carter's life and contributions will be remembered as a testament to his commitment to public service and humanitarianism.





ANI







