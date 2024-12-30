



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has secured a significant contract worth ₹1,990 crore from the Indian Ministry of Defence. This contract, signed on December 30, 2024, focuses on the construction and integration of an Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) Plug for submarines, which is expected to enhance the endurance of conventional submarines operated by the Indian Navy.





The project involves construction of AIP-Plug and its integration. The Indian Navy is set to enhance the operational capabilities of its Scorpene-class submarines through the integration of an indigenously developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system. This initiative aligns with India's strategic goal of achieving self-reliance in defence technologies under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.





The AIP system is designed to significantly increase the underwater endurance of conventional submarines, allowing them to remain submerged for up to 14 days, compared to the current operational limit of a few days due to reliance on diesel engines that require atmospheric oxygen. DRDO has developed this technology with the support of industry partners L&T and Thermax.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the AIP system utilizes fuel cell technology, which generates electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen. This allows submarines to operate underwater without surfacing frequently, thus enhancing stealth capabilities and reducing vulnerability to detection.





This project is part of India's broader initiative to enhance its indigenous defence capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) program. It is anticipated to generate approximately three lakh man-days of employment.





The contract is part of a larger set of agreements worth a total of ₹2,867 crore, which also includes a separate deal with the French company Naval Group for integrating Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedoes (EHWT) into Kalvari-class submarines. The AIP technology is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), aiming to significantly boost the firepower and endurance of India's submarine fleet.





Reuters







