



ISRO successfully placed the SpaDeX satellite into a precise orbit. The actual docking demonstration is expected to take place 1 week after the launch. As per ISRO Chairman during his address after post launch, this activity is planned to be commence on 7th January, 2025.





SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft launched by PSLV.





This technology is essential for India’s space ambitions such as Indian on Moon, sample return from the Moon, the building and operation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), etc. In-space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives.





Through this mission, India is marching towards becoming the fourth country in the world to have space docking technology.





