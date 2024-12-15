



India's Ordnance Parachute Factory (OPF) in Kanpur is set to manufacture indigenous parachutes specifically designed for the Tejas fighter aircraft. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing self-reliance in India's defence sector, aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) and Make in India initiatives.





The new parachutes will be produced entirely within India, showcasing the country's growing capabilities in defence manufacturing. This move is expected to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers for critical military equipment.





The parachutes are engineered to operate effectively at high speeds, accommodating the Tejas aircraft's operational velocity of up to 2,205 km/h. This capability is crucial for ensuring pilot safety during ejection scenarios.





The OPF has a long-standing history of producing various types of parachutes since its establishment in 1941. It has previously developed successful systems like the P-7 heavy drop parachute, demonstrating its capacity for innovation and production in defence technologies.





The introduction of these indigenous parachutes is expected to significantly enhance the operational readiness and logistical capabilities of the Indian Air Force. It also represents a broader strategy to bolster domestic defence production capabilities, contributing to national security and economic growth.



