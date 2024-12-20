



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a historic two-day visit to Kuwait on December 21-22, 2024. This trip marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, with the last being Indira Gandhi in 1981. The visit is at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, and aims to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Kuwait, particularly in areas such as trade, energy cooperation, and cultural ties.





PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace (Kuwait Emir's main palace), following which he will be holding separate meetings with the Emir of Kuwait and the crown prince of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. There will be delegation-level talks with the prime minister of Kuwait thereafter.





During his visit, Modi will engage in discussions with Kuwaiti leadership, focusing on enhancing economic and strategic partnerships. The meeting is expected to cover various sectors, including trade and investment.





Modi will also interact with the Indian expatriate community in Kuwait, which is the largest foreign community in the country, numbering around one million people. This community plays a significant role in Kuwait's economy through remittances.





India is one of Kuwait's top trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $10.47 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24. Additionally, Kuwait is a crucial supplier of crude oil to India, meeting about 3% of its energy needs.





The visit comes after a decade of limited high-level exchanges between the two nations. The last significant visit from Kuwait to India was by its Prime Minister in 2013. Recent diplomatic engagements have included meetings between Modi and Kuwaiti officials at international forums like the UN General Assembly.





Ambassador Adarsh Swaika highlighted that this visit is particularly significant as it reflects a renewed commitment to enhancing ties after a long hiatus. He emphasized that the outcomes of this visit are expected to be substantial, aligning with both countries' economic goals and Kuwait’s Vision 2035 initiative.







