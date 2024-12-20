



Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, recently emphasized the rapid development and modernization of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, describing it as occurring at an "unprecedented" pace. Speaking at an event on December 19, 2024, Singh noted that prior to Modi's tenure, India lagged in modern weaponry and technology but has since made significant strides forward. He attributed this progress to the government's focused efforts on enhancing defence capabilities and infrastructure, particularly in border areas, which he considers crucial for national security and socio-economic development.





Singh highlighted that the Modi government has prioritized the development of border infrastructure, which he believes is essential for both strategic defence and improving the quality of life in these regions. He stated that the completion of numerous infrastructure projects by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) exemplifies this commitment. In 2024 alone, 75 new projects worth approximately ₹2,236 crore were inaugurated, contributing to a total of 111 projects completed this year.





He also urged scientists and engineers to focus on mastering critical technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing to further bolster India's defence capabilities. Singh's remarks reflect a broader narrative of national pride and confidence in India's trajectory under Modi's leadership, reinforcing the government's vision for a developed India by 2047.







