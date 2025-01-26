Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced the intention to send a high-level defence delegation to India following the ratification of a bilateral defence cooperation agreement. This move aims to bolster defence ties between the two nations and is part of a broader strategy to enhance collaboration in various sectors, including maritime security, counter-terrorism, and cyber security.





During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both leaders emphasized the importance of their partnership in maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. They discussed measures to enhance trade and economic cooperation, with bilateral trade exceeding $30 billion in 2024. The discussions also included joint efforts in defence manufacturing and supply chain collaboration.





The leaders expressed a desire to increase educational exchanges, inviting more Indonesian students to study in India and encouraging Indian institutions to establish campuses in Indonesia. This reflects a commitment to deepen cultural ties alongside economic and strategic partnerships.





The two sides inked MoUs in the field of Health Cooperation; Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation between Indian Coast Guard and BAKAMLA, Indonesia. (Renewal); in the Field of Traditional Medicine Quality Assurance between Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homeopathy; on Cooperation in the Fields of Digital Development; Cultural Exchange Program.

The report of the 3rd India- Indonesia CEOs Forum was also released.



President Subianto's visit is historically significant as he is the fourth Indonesian leader to be invited as the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations, marking 75 years since Indonesia's first participation at India's inaugural Republic Day in 1950. This underscores the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.





