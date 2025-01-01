



Russia Halts Gas Transit Through Ukraine: Russian gas exports to Europe have been suspended as of January 1, 2025, following Ukraine's refusal to extend a five-year transit agreement that expired on the same day. Gazprom, Russia's state energy company, announced that it no longer has the "technical and legal capability" to transport gas through Ukraine due to this expiration.





Ukrainian officials, including Energy Minister German Galushchenko, characterized the cessation as a significant victory for Ukraine, indicating that it prevents Russia from profiting further from the conflict. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not allow Russia to "earn additional billions on our blood," reinforcing the stance against energy dependency on Moscow.





The termination of this transit route marks the end of a long-standing arrangement that has facilitated Russian gas supplies to several European nations, including Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The European Union has been preparing for this eventuality by diversifying its energy sources and enhancing infrastructure to reduce reliance on Russian gas.





Moldova is particularly vulnerable, having declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potential gas shortages. The country has been heavily reliant on Russian gas supplied via Ukraine and is now facing challenges as it braces for a harsh winter without these supplies.





With the Ukrainian transit route halted, the TurkStream pipeline remains the only major conduit for Russian gas to Europe. However, Eastern European countries are exploring alternative sources and routes to mitigate the impact of this significant shift in energy supply dynamics.





