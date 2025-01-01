



In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, three separate bomb blasts resulted in the deaths of two civilians and one police officer, with at least 18 others injured. The incidents occurred on January 1, 2025, during a period marked by heightened security concerns in the region.





The blasts took place in different locations within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The first explosion targeted a police vehicle, leading to the death of the policeman and injuries to several others. Subsequent blasts followed shortly after, causing additional casualties among civilians and law enforcement personnel.





In a separate incident, a child was killed and four others were injured when a bomb planted in a motorbike exploded in Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan district, police said.

In another incident, at least five policemen were injured in an explosion caused by a roadside bomb in Mamaskhel area of Bannu district. On Tuesday, two policemen were killed and another injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in Daraban Kalan in Dera Ismail Khan district, bordering South Waziristan.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been prone to violence, particularly from militant groups such as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This recent wave of attacks is part of an ongoing pattern of violence that has affected the region, especially during significant political events or periods of instability.





Local authorities and the provincial government condemned the attacks, emphasizing their commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring public safety. Security measures are expected to be intensified in response to these incidents.





ANI







