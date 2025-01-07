



Sullivan and Doval Emphasize Technology Development: U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have highlighted the importance of joint efforts in technology development to address global challenges during their recent meetings in New Delhi. This collaboration is part of the ongoing U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), which aims to strengthen strategic ties between the two nations.





The discussions covered a wide range of sectors, including space technology, cybersecurity, biotechnology, semiconductors, and clean energy. Both leaders underscored the need to build a trusted and resilient innovation base, recognizing that collaboration is essential in an era marked by geopolitical competition.





Sullivan praised Doval for his vision in leveraging advanced technologies as a catalyst for enhancing U.S.-India relations. The partnership has already seen notable advancements, such as plans for a jointly developed satellite aimed at mapping Earth's surface and initiatives to foster civil nuclear cooperation by removing regulatory barriers.





The leaders expressed confidence in the enduring nature of their collaboration across government, industry, and academia. They also discussed measures to protect technology transfer and ensure that sensitive technologies do not fall into the wrong hands, emphasizing the need for aligned export control systems.





These discussions reflect a commitment to not only strengthen bilateral ties but also to work with like-minded nations to tackle shared challenges on a global scale.





Agencies







