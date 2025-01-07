



Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP), has sharply criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his resignation announcement. Singh stated that Trudeau has repeatedly let Canadians down, particularly regarding critical issues such as housing affordability, grocery prices, and healthcare reforms. He emphasized that the Liberal Party does not deserve another chance to govern, regardless of who might succeed Trudeau as leader.





In a statement shared on social media, Singh articulated his frustrations: "Justin Trudeau has let you down, over and over. He let you down on the cost of housing and groceries. He let you down on fixing health care. It doesn't matter who leads the Liberals. They don't deserve another chance". Singh's remarks reflect a broader discontent with the Liberal government's performance, which he believes has prioritized corporate interests over the needs of ordinary Canadians.





Singh also took the opportunity to criticize the Conservative Party, accusing it of focusing on benefiting CEOs at the expense of working-class Canadians. He urged voters to support the NDP as an alternative that would prioritize their needs and concerns. His comments come amid a political climate where many Canadians are expressing dissatisfaction with the current government's handling of economic challenges and social issues.





ANI







