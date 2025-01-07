



On January 6, 2025, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the necessity for India and the United States to collaborate with their partners to establish a trusted and resilient innovation base. This statement followed their discussions in New Delhi, which focused on enhancing technological cooperation and defense supply chains between the two nations.





The White House highlighted that both countries must work closely with allies to foster innovation, particularly in critical sectors such as space, semiconductors, biotechnology, cybersecurity, advanced telecommunications, and clean energy.





Initiative On Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET)





Launched in 2022 under the direction of Presidents Biden and Modi, iCET aims to facilitate collaboration on emerging technologies. Sullivan noted that significant progress has been made since its inception, showcasing the benefits of this partnership for both nations and their allies globally.





Joint Development of Strategic Technologies





Sullivan and Doval reaffirmed their commitment to jointly produce and develop technologies that provide secure, reliable, and cost-effective solutions. This is seen as crucial in the context of increasing geopolitical competition.





Multilateral Cooperation





The partnership has also led to collaborative efforts with like-minded nations across the Indo-Pacific and Europe, including initiatives like the Bio-5 Biopharmaceutical Supply Chain Consortium and cooperation through the Quad alliance with Australia and Japan.





Addressing National Security Concerns





Discussions included adapting technology protection measures in response to national security issues related to overcapacity in key technology sectors. Both leaders acknowledged progress in overcoming longstanding barriers to bilateral trade and technology cooperation.





The ongoing dialogue between India and the U.S. reflects a strategic commitment to not only enhance bilateral relations but also to build a robust framework for innovation that can withstand global challenges.





ANI







