



China has commented on the potential transfer of F-35 fighter jets and the strengthening of defence ties between the U.S. and India, stating that the Asia-Pacific region should be "an example of peace, not an arena for geopolitical games".





While addressing a regular press briefing on Friday, Guo said, "No one should make China an issue in the relations and cooperation between countries, or seek to instigate bloc politics and confrontation."





He further added, "The Asia-Pacific is a stellar example of peace and development, not an arena for geopolitical games. Ganging up to form exclusive groupings and engaging in bloc politics and confrontation will not bring about security, and will by no means keep the Asia-Pacific and the whole world peaceful and stable."





"Let me reiterate that China believes that relations and cooperation between countries should not target any third party or harm others' interests, and should be conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity," Guo said.





China's spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that forming "exclusive groupings" and engaging in geopolitical games will not bring security. He added that cooperation between countries should not target any third party or harm the interests of others.





China's remarks came after the U.S. and India agreed to strengthen their defence ties, including potential F-35 sales to India.





Pakistan has expressed concerns that the transfer of advanced military technologies to India could disrupt regional military balance, undermine strategic stability, and hinder efforts to achieve lasting peace in South Asia.





The Philippines is strengthening its defence partnerships with countries like Canada and New Zealand amid tensions in the South China Sea. These efforts are seen as a pushback against China's maritime activities. China has criticized these exercises, saying they undermine peace and stability.





Pakistan has expressed concerns that the transfer of advanced military technologies to India could disrupt regional military balance, undermine strategic stability, and hinder efforts to achieve lasting peace in South Asia.





