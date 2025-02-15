



During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S., he met with Elon Musk to discuss a range of topics, including space exploration, mobility, technology, and innovation. The meeting, which took place in Washington D.C., also touched on strengthening collaboration between Indian and U.S. entities in areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainable development, entrepreneurship, and effective governance.





Besides Modi and Musk, the meeting was attended by Musk's partner Shivon Zilis and their three children. Modi was accompanied by top advisors, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.





Musk has been interested in introducing his Starlink satellite internet service to India but has faced regulatory and security hurdles. Tesla is also eager to enter the Indian automotive market, one of the largest globally, but has encountered challenges due to high import tariffs.





President Trump speculated that Musk's meeting with Modi was likely related to business interests in India. Trump also mentioned overseeing any conflicts of interest between Musk's businesses and his role in the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).





Musk gifted Modi a heat shield tile from SpaceX's Starship flight test. Modi gifted Musk's children three classic Indian books: The Crescent Moon by Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra.





Prior to this meeting, Modi and Musk had met in New York in 2023, where Musk voiced his optimism about Tesla's entry into the Indian market. They also met at a Trump event last year and at Tesla’s San Jose facility in 2015.





Musk's comments Following the meeting, Musk called it an "honour" to meet with Modi.





ANI







