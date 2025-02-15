



Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a metallurgical company under the Ministry of Defence, participated in Aero India 2025, which took place in Bangalore from February 10-14, 2025.





MIDHANI presented its advanced materials and innovations for India's aerospace, defence, and space sectors. They unveiled three indigenously developed aerospace materials: High-Temperature Nickel Alloy Billets, Alloy S152 Forged Bars, and Superni 41 Plates. These materials are important for developing advanced aircraft, jet engines, and space technologies.





During Aero India 2025, the Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, recognized MIDHANI employees with Certificates of Appreciation for their contributions to indigenising two strategic alloys.





MIDHANI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ADA, Jay Jagdamba, and NBC Bearings to encourage new business collaborations and strengthen its position in the aerospace supply chain.





MIDHANI's products, including high-strength titanium alloys, nickel-based superalloys, and corrosion-resistant steels, contribute to India's Tejas fighter jet, ISRO’s space missions, and future aerospace projects.





The broad theme for Aero India 2025 is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’. The event included a Defence Ministers’ Conclave, CEOs’ Round-Table, iDEX start-up event, and air shows.





MIDHANI's participation in Aero India 2025 highlights its role in developing and manufacturing indigenous aeronautical materials, with discussions involving experts from HAL, GTRE, ADA, and the Air Force. This collaboration aims to achieve self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in the aerospace sector, enhancing national security and economic growth.





Agencies







