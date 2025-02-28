



General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), recently addressed the French Joint Staff College, providing a comprehensive overview of India's strategic landscape.





This engagement was part of his four-day official visit to France, aimed at bolstering military collaboration and exploring new avenues of cooperation between the two nations. During his address, General Dwivedi highlighted India's evolving security environment and the imperative for enhanced global cooperation to ensure collective security.





His visit underscored India's commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with France, focusing on areas such as joint military exercises, modernization of armed forces, and technological advancements in defence.





General Dwivedi's itinerary in France included meetings with senior French military officials, visits to prestigious military institutions, and participation in live firing demonstrations by the French Scorpion Division.





He also laid a wreath at the Neuve-Chapelle Indian War Memorial to honour Indian soldiers who fought in World War I. The visit reinforced India's expanding military partnerships and strategic collaboration with France, aligning with India's broader goal of enhancing its defence capabilities and global security role.





"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS visited the Airbus Facility at Marseille where he was briefed on cutting edge aviation technology, defence systems and aerospace engineering that Airbus has pioneered. This visit underscores the Indian Army's commitment to leveraging global aerospace innovations to enhance operational capabilities and strengthen defence preparedness, especially in the rotary wing aviation," Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.





Taking to X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information wrote, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS during his ongoing official visit to France, today was shown a live firing demonstration by the Scorpion Division at Carpiagne near Marseille. The firing showcased an integrated firing by the newly inducted Jaguar, Griffon and Serval vehicles followed by equipment display."





The discussions during his visit emphasised the importance of interoperability and coordination in tactical operations, as exemplified by the annual joint military drill, Exercise SHAKTI, conducted by the armies of both nations.





ANI







