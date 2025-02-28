



In a symbolic gesture underscoring their commitment to sustainable energy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her team of commissioners arrived at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi aboard a hydrogen fuel cell-powered bus.





This Eco-friendly vehicle was developed through a collaboration between TATA Motors and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), highlighting the emphasis on green energy solutions in the discussions between India and the European Union.





The visit marked a significant milestone in India-EU relations, with both sides engaging in high-level talks aimed at bolstering cooperation in key areas such as trade, technology, investment, security, and green energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the visit as "quite unique," reflecting the unprecedented depth of engagement between the two sides.





The discussions included finalising a bilateral free trade agreement by the end of the year, strengthening investment frameworks, and enhancing cooperation in critical sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.





Beyond economic ties, the visit also focused on deepening security cooperation, including the EU's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, which marks a strategic shift in the EU's engagement in the region.





Additionally, the EU emphasised its commitment to enhancing its partnership with India amid global geopolitical challenges, recognising India as a trusted friend and strategic ally.





The visit represents a watershed moment in India-EU relations, setting the stage for a new era of collaboration with global implications.





ANI







