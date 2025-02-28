



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi on February 28, 2025, as part of a high-profile visit by the EU College of Commissioners.





This marked the first time the entire EU College of Commissioners has visited India, highlighting the deepening strategic partnership between the two entities. The meeting focused on advancing negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement, with both leaders expressing a commitment to finalize the deal by the end of this year. This agreement, if realized, would be the largest of its kind globally.





During their discussions, Modi and von der Leyen emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in key areas such as trade, technology, security, and mobility. The EU has agreed to increase mobility for India's skilled workforce and students, which is seen as a significant step in fostering closer ties.





Additionally, the two sides have agreed to collaborate on emerging technologies like semiconductors, AI, high-performance computing, and 6G, as well as initiate a Space Dialogue.





Von der Leyen described India as a "pillar of certainty in an increasingly uncertain world," underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership. She also highlighted the potential for a future 'Security and Defence Partnership' with India, similar to those with Japan and South Korea.





The visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, including strains in EU-US relations, making the India-EU partnership increasingly significant.





The meeting was part of a broader engagement that included the second bilateral ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council and several other ministerial discussions. These talks covered a wide range of topics, including connectivity, clean energy, and regional security issues.





The visit is seen as a pivotal moment in elevating the strategic partnership between India and the EU, building on two decades of cooperation.





ANI







