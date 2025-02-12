



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted a series of drogue parachute deployment tests for the Gaganyaan mission at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh between August 8 and 10.





The tests were conducted in collaboration with the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The drogue parachutes are packed inside pyro-based devices called mortars, which eject the parachutes into the air upon command. These parachutes are crucial for stabilising the crew module and reducing its velocity to a safe level during re-entry. The Gaganyaan mission intends to safely transport astronauts to space and back.





These conical ribbon-type parachutes have a diameter of 5.8 meters and use a single-stage reefing mechanism to minimise canopy area and opening shock, ensuring a smooth and controlled descent, according to ISRO.





During the three tests at the RTRS facility, real-world scenarios were simulated to evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes. The first test simulated the maximum reefed load, representing a ground breaking introduction of reefing in a mortar-deployed parachute within India.





The deceleration system for the Gaganyaan crew module involves a sequence of 10 parachutes. The sequence includes the deployment of two apex cover separation parachutes, followed by the deployment of two drogue parachutes for stabilisation. After the drogue parachutes are released, the mission enters the extraction phase, where three pilot chutes individually extract three main parachutes, which reduces the speed of the crew module to safe levels for a secure landing.





These tests mark a significant milestone in the development of the Gaganyaan mission's parachute system. Earlier tests included the RTRS tests of pilot and apex cover separation parachutes.

The use of indigenous drogue parachutes highlights India's growing capabilities in space technology.





