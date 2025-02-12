



TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has received orders to supply its Rajak thermal weapon sight cooled (TWC) to the Indian Army. TASL will deliver these systems to different geographical commands of the Indian Army to improve their targeting capabilities.





RAJAK TWS-Series





TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has introduced the RAJAK TWS-Series, a military-grade uncooled thermal imaging weapon sight designed for the Indian Armed Forces. The RAJAK TWS-Series enhances soldiers’ capabilities and situational awareness in challenging environments.





The weapon sight is lightweight and durable, ensuring reliable performance in extreme conditions. It allows soldiers to detect targets at distances ranging from 500 to 1,800 meters, even in complete darkness.





The RAJAK TWS-Series provides clear thermal imagery, helping soldiers make informed decisions quickly and accurately.





Rajak-XLR





TASL has developed a new surveillance system named Rajak-XLR (Extra-Long Range). Rajak-XLR consists of a long-range continuous zoom-type thermal camera, a long-range continuous zoom-type day camera, and a laser rangefinder.





The system has a 50 km detection range for vehicles and a 40 km range for detecting humans. Rajak-XLR is a more advanced variant of TASL's Rajak-ULR (ultra-long range) surveillance system.





Other TASL Products And Deliveries





TASL delivered the first batch of 40 Tactical Access Switch (TAS) systems to the Indian Army. TASL has successfully delivered the Advanced Loitering System-50 (ALS-50), or ‘Suicide Drone,’ loitering munition to the Indian Air Force (IAF). TASL is developing advanced UAVs.





TATA Boeing (JV of TASL & Boeing) successfully delivered the first fuselage for Indian Army's AH-64 Apache combat helicopters from its Hyderabad facility.





TASL, in collaboration with Airbus, will manufacture & assemble medium–lift tactical C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force in India.





TASL also designs, develops, and produces missile and rocket launchers (like Akash, MRSAM, TCT Agni, ULAD, Pinaka) for the Indian Armed Forces.





With Reporting by IHS Janes







