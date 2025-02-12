



BlueRoom Simulations, an Australian simulation training company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pride of India at Aero India 2025. The two companies will collaborate to offer BlueRoom's mixed reality medical training solutions to the Indian Armed Forces and Indian Defence Industry.





BlueRoom's CEO, Benjamin Krynski, expressed excitement about introducing their mixed reality simulator to the Indian Armed Forces through this collaboration.





He also highlighted the deep connection between Australia and India, emphasizing their mutual values of democracy and freedom. Krynski stated that if they can support the Indian Armed Forces in protecting the lives of their soldiers and allies, they are fulfilling their mission.





BlueRoom's simulator, developed through the Defence Innovation Hub program and already in use by the Royal Australian Air Force, integrates physical devices with virtual worlds for training, which saves money and reduces the need to devote assets to training.





The company is also preparing to export its mixed reality medical training simulator to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.





