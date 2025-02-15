



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri expressed optimism regarding the future of India-Bangladesh relations following a recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump. During a press briefing on February 14, 2025, Misri highlighted that Modi shared his concerns about the evolving situation in Bangladesh with Trump, emphasizing the need for "stable and constructive" ties between India and its neighbour.





Modi expressed his concerns to Trump about the recent developments in Bangladesh and India's perspective on the situation. Despite these concerns, there is hope that relations with Bangladesh will progress in a stable and constructive manner.





India has historically addressed issues with its neighbors, including China, through bilateral discussions. The Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma expressed strong support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. Bangladesh requires cooperation from India on issues such as climate change, electricity, and infrastructure projects, while India relies on Bangladesh for connecting and stabilizing its Seven Sisters states in the north-east.





Misri noted that the discussions included India's perspective on recent developments in Bangladesh, particularly in light of the political upheaval that followed the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.





The interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, has faced criticism for failing to manage rising violence against minorities, which has further strained relations between India and Bangladesh.





President Trump, while addressing the media, dismissed any involvement of the U.S. "deep state" in Bangladesh's political situation, stating he would defer to Modi's leadership on the matter.





He acknowledged Modi's long-standing engagement with the situation in Bangladesh and expressed confidence in India's approach.





This diplomatic exchange reflects a broader context where both nations are navigating complex historical ties characterized by cooperation and tension. Misri's comments signal India's hope for a positive trajectory in bilateral relations moving forward.





Despite a history of cooperation and cultural ties, Bangladesh-India relations have faced challenges, including unresolved disputes over water-sharing, border killings, and trade imbalances. Recent anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh have arisen from perceived anti-Muslim and anti-Bangladeshi actions, disputes over river water, and India's support for Sheikh Hasina's administration, which has faced accusations of authoritarianism and corruption.





ANI







