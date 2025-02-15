



Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has announced that the United States is poised to enhance its defence relationship with India significantly. During recent discussions between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was revealed that the US plans to offer advanced defence equipment, including the F-35 stealth aircraft, as part of a new ten-year defence partnership framework expected to be signed later this year.





The US is set to sell sophisticated military equipment to India, which includes fifth-generation fighter jets and undersea systems. This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen military cooperation across various domains such as air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace.





A significant aspect of this partnership is the establishment of a new ten-year framework for defence cooperation. This framework aims to replace the previous agreement signed in 2015 and will focus on enhancing interoperability and co-production arrangements between the two nations.





The US government has committed to reviewing the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), which have previously restricted certain defence equipment from being exported to India. This review is expected to facilitate smoother defence trade between the two countries.





The leaders also announced the launch of the "US-India COMPACT" initiative aimed at catalysing opportunities for military partnership and technology exchange. This initiative will drive collaborative efforts in defence technology and procurement.





Both leaders emphasized their commitment to addressing mutual security challenges, including terrorism and regional stability. The discussions also included plans for increased military sales amounting to billions of dollars this year.





Sandhu's remarks highlight a significant shift in US-India relations, underscoring a mutual commitment to bolstering defence capabilities through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships.





ANI







