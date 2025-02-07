



Azad Engineering, based in Hyderabad, has secured a long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce PLC, London, to manufacture and supply critical civil aircraft engine components. This collaboration aims to produce complex machined parts in India for the entire lifecycle of Rolls-Royce’s engine program.





Azad Engineering will produce super critical complex machined parts for the life of the engine program. The critical components will be manufactured at Azad Engineering’s facility in Jeedimetla, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.





The deal aligns with Rolls-Royce's commitment to building a strong presence in India through local partnerships, supporting the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).





Azad Engineering views this agreement as a significant step towards aircraft engine manufacturing for high-class aircrafts. The company also stated that this agreement reinforces their commitment to innovation, precision engineering, and excellence in aerospace manufacturing.





Financials For the nine months, the company reported a revenue of ₹3,304.3 million, marking a 33.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth.





This agreement comes shortly after Azad Engineering secured a long-term contract with Siemens Energy Global GmbH for the manufacture and supply of mission-critical components. Rolls-Royce also has a seven-year deal with Azad Engineering to manufacture critical components for its defence.





Agencies







