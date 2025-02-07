



The integration of advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) systems and Israeli radars on the MK-1A has been completed, and work is underway to soon test-fire Astra Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles.





GE Aerospace has informed the Indian government that it will commence delivery of F404-IN20 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A by April 2025, which is two years behind the initial schedule. The original delivery was scheduled to start in March 2023.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) aims to produce 20 TEJAS jets per year, with the potential to increase to 30.





GE has committed to delivering 24-26 engines annually from 2025-26 onwards, which will enable HAL to ramp up production to its peak capacity of 24 TEJAS MK-1A units annually.





HAL is expected to receive the first two F-404 engines from GE Aviation in March 2025. GE is committed to delivering two engines per month starting in November, with the aim to accelerate production in 2025.





The F-404 engine deliveries have faced delays due to global supply chain disruptions.





TEJAS MK-1A Program





The integration of weapons and Israeli radar on the TEJAS MK-1A is underway. The aircraft will also undergo trials with Astra MK-1 air-to-air beyond visual range missiles, EL/M-2052 radar, and an indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite.





HAL has set up a new production line in Nashik for TEJAS MK-1As to meet the growing needs of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and can produce 16 TEJAS MK-1As per year in Bangalore, with the Nashik line helping to increase production to 24 jets.





The first few TEJAS MK-1As are expected to be delivered to the IAF with reserve engines, which will be replaced with the F404s as GE begins supplying them.





The IAF has been concerned about potential risks to its combat readiness due to the delay in TEJAS delivery. The TEJAS MK-1A is an advanced variant of the already operational TEJAS MK-1.





The Ministry of Defence has stated that all contractual obligations will be met and implemented, with no current proposal to impose penalties on GE for the delays.





